Suven Life Sciences Eyes 2027 Breakthrough For Alzheimer’s Drug, Targets Multibillion-Dollar Opportunity

Pharmaceutical company Suven Life Sciences is pinning its hopes on a pivotal phase 3 clinical trial for its novel drug, SUVN-502 (Masupirdine). This drug is aimed at addressing agitation and aggression in patients with Alzheimer’s disease, but its results are not expected until 2027, according to Chairman and Managing Director Venkateswarlu Jasti.

“We are very hopeful, but it doesn't mean a thing until the cheque is in the bank. So you have to take it as I said, it is zero as of now, but everything will be known only in 2027,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Jasti underscored that drug discovery was a high-stakes, binary process with no guaranteed outcomes. “Drug discovery, it's a binary outcome. There is no percentage of success or anything like that, and it's a long-drawn process. Each drug takes 10-15 years before you see whether it's going forward or not going at all,” the top executive said.

The drug, which aims to treat agitation in people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, has shown promise based on post-facto analysis of earlier trials. The market potential for successful treatment is immense.