Sustainable Growth Through Collective Action: A Blueprint For Industry-Led Water Management

With COP29 underway, the urgency of tackling climate change and resource scarcity is clear. Key themes such as integrated water management, urban water resilience, water security, climate adaptation and national climate policies highlight the need for action. In countries like India, where economic growth is tied to environmental sustainability, effective resource management is a business imperative.

Companies adopting strong environmental practices see added economic value, as business growth and sustainability are increasingly interlinked. To prevent resource depletion and threshold breaches, businesses must prioritize optimising resource use through a multi-faceted approach.

However, for such efforts to create a wide-ranging impact in the long term, it is important to leverage the power of collective action and responsibility as an agent of change. Such collaborative partnership between multiple stakeholders to work together towards a greener future will not only ensure equity and sustainability in resource allocation and use in the short term, but also help better tackle urgent environmental challenges that can affect business in the long term, on a much larger scale.