Sustainable Aviation Fuel: An Ethanol Type-Solution To Run Airplanes Using Waste Cooking Oil

Sustainable aviation fuel or SAF has been slowly gaining prominence as the industry attempts to make transitions towards green energy. SAF, like ethanol-blended petrol for cars, is an alternative fuel made from non-petroleum feedstocks that reduces emissions from air transportation.

The jet fuel can be blended at different levels with limits between 10% and 50%, depending on the feedstock and how the fuel is produced. This week, the country’s largest refiner and fuel retailer Indian Oil Corp. signed a memorandum of understanding with Tata Group airline Air India for the supply of SAF, marking a major step towards a greener future for Indian aviation.

IOC is the first Indian company to secure ISCC CORSIA certification for SAF production at its Panipat Refinery. ISCC CORSIA is a certification system for compliance with the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) criteria for SAF. It is a prerequisite for commercial SAF production.

The company plans to start production of SAF on a commercial scale at its Panipat refinery by December, according to media reports. By the end of 2025, IOC will have the capacity to produce 35,000 tonnes per year of SAF from used cooking oil.