Sushil Kedia Issues Clarification On Marathi Language Row As MNS Workers Vandalise Office

"I overreacted. I must withdraw," he said, adding that when there's an atmosphere of fear, it creates a natural hesitation and a risk of being "blown out of proportion."

He also expressed a deep sense of appreciation and gratitude for Raj Thackeray, and said he hoped there would be encouragement, rather than fear, to learn the Marathi language and overcome hesitation in achieving fluency.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has been known for its strong advocacy of Marathi language and culture, often taking a hardline stance against perceived threats to Marathi identity. This has occasionally resulted in confrontations with non-Marathi speaking communities and individuals.