Sushil Kedia Issues Clarification On Marathi Language Row As MNS Workers Vandalise Office

Kedia hopes there would be encouragement, rather than fear, to learn the Marathi language and overcome hesitation in achieving fluency.

05 Jul 2025, 02:13 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sushil Kedia's office was vandalised by MNS workers.(Image NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Entrepreneur Sushil Kedia issued a statement on Saturday retracting his earlier social media post that had drawn the ire of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers, leading to an attack on his Mumbai office.

Kedia, in a tweet posted on Friday, had tagged MNS chief Raj Thackeray and said: "I don't know Marathi properly even after living for 30 years in Mumbai & with your gross misconduct I have made it a resolve that until such people as you are allowed to pretend to be taking care of Marathi Manus I take pratigya I won't learn Marathi. Kya karna hai bol?"

Following this, MNS workers reportedly vandalised Kedia's Mumbai office.

A day later, Kedia clarified his stance, stating he had posted the tweet "in a wrong state of mind" and that it was made "under duress and stress." He said the tweet was now being "manipulated and misinterpreted."

"I overreacted. I must withdraw," he said, adding that when there's an atmosphere of fear, it creates a natural hesitation and a risk of being "blown out of proportion."

He also expressed a deep sense of appreciation and gratitude for Raj Thackeray, and said he hoped there would be encouragement, rather than fear, to learn the Marathi language and overcome hesitation in achieving fluency.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has been known for its strong advocacy of Marathi language and culture, often taking a hardline stance against perceived threats to Marathi identity. This has occasionally resulted in confrontations with non-Marathi speaking communities and individuals.

