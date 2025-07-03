Suryoday Small Finance Bank Q1 Updates: Loan Disbursement Rises 30%

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd.'s gross advances rose 20% during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The bank's gross advances rose to Rs 10,846 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 as compared to Rs 9,037 crore for the same period last year.

The total loan disbursed stood at Rs 2,261 crore in the April-June period, representing a 30% rise from Rs 1,740 crore in the year-ago period. The total funds deposited with the lender surged 39% to Rs 11,312 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 8,137 crore in the same period of fiscal 2025.

The current account savings account deposits soared 39% to Rs 2,003 crore for the quarter under review from Rs 1,439 crore in the same period of corresponding fiscal 2025. The CASA ratio remained unchanged at 17.7% for the first quarter.

Gross non-performing assets of the lender rose to 8.5% for the quarter ended June 30 from 2.7% in the same period last year.