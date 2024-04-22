Surge In Indians Travelling, Spiritual Trips In Demand: MakeMyTrip Report On Travel Trends

Furthermore, there was a surge in searches observed for weekend getaway places. Searches for Jim Corbett grew by 131% in 2023 as compared to 2022. Ooty and Munnar were other favourites in this context.

"30% of all international travel searches from India are for Dubai, Bangkok and Singapore, while London, Toronto and New York are the most searched long-haul destinations," said the report.

In 2023, Hong Kong, Almaty, Paro, Baku, Da Nang and Tbilisi were marked to be hot favourites as emerging international destinations for Indian travellers.

MakeMyTrip noted a 64% boost in family travel bookings and a 23% boost in solo trips in 2023 as compared to 2022. 50% of domestic flyers preferred flying between 9 AM to 6 PM regardless of their destination.

56% of domestic leisure hotel bookings via the MakeMyTrip platforms were done a week before the trip, while 33% of international bookings were made 30 days before the travel.

A few highlights from the report on how India travels: