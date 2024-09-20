Supriya Life Challenges China Dominance On Drug Ingredients For Topline Boost

To execute these projects, the company has embarked on an expansion drive. It is about to start a new manufacturing facility in Maharashtra’s suburban city Ambernath.

Additionally, Supriya Lifesciences has increased the capacity at its Lote Parshuram facility in the state, Wagh said. The capacity of these plants will be fully utilised in the next two years.

“Three to four Chinese manufacturers are taking care of the entire market. We are not going to fight with any manufacturer in India but are going to take the business from China. People are interested in signing the contracts and coming forward for these products,” Wagh said, while talking about the new products.

He was confident of doubling the company’s revenues in the next three years along with better Ebitda.

“We will do our best with regards to revenue because our capacity at Lote Parshuram is increasing and Ambernath too. The new basket will give better revenues and Ebitda,” Wagh said.