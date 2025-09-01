Supriya Lifescience Eyes 33-35% Ebitda Margins In FY26 Led By New Products, US Expansion

Supriya Lifescience, a leading player in the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) segments, is confident of achieving Ebitda margins of 33-35% in FY26, according to the company’s Executive Chairman Satish Waman Wagh.

He outlined a multi-pronged strategy focused on new product launches, capacity expansion, challenging Chinese players in the international market and a strategic foray into the high-margin US market.

“I am confident my team will achieve more than this, but we are a little conservative, so we say we will try to keep Ebitda margin between 33% and 35%. The revenue will grow 20% year-on-year. By financial year 2027, we will definitely touch Rs 1,000 crore,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Friday, commenting on the company’s future roadmap.

Product launches are a key aspect of the company’s business strategy. “We will be launching three to four new products every year; that's going to be our strategy.”

The company has already launched a new anaesthetic product in the first quarter of FY26, targeting a $300 million market. New APIs in contrast media and cardiovascular segments are expected in the upcoming quarters.

While currently strong in Europe and Latin America, the company is actively planning a major push into the United States. Dr Wagh revealed that Supriya is in discussions with multinational corporations for a product with a $7 billion market size.

"We are going to crack the Chinese business through our USFDA (US Food and Drug Administration) plant and we are sure we will take a bigger lead in the US markets," he said.