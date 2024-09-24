Supreme Power Equipment Secures Rs 26 Crore Order From Solar Energy Player
It is to be completed in five months, the company said in an exchange filing.
Supreme Power Equipment Ltd. on Tuesday said it has secured a Rs 26-crore order from a solar energy player for the installation of transformers.
The order, involves the manufacturing, supply, and installation of 10 units of 6 MVA (megavolt ampere), 800V/33KV (kilovolt) transformers and 2 units of 25/31.5MVA, 110/33KV transformers and commissioning a 110 KV switchyard (substation), it said.
"This Rs 26 crore order represents a significant milestone. It marks our entry into the switchyard (Substation) construction and commissioning space, which opens up new opportunities for the company in high-voltage infrastructure," the company's Chairman and Managing Director Vee Rajmohan said.