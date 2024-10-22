Supreme Industries Share Price Tumbles 10% After It Cuts Volume Guidance For FY25

The company has revised its volume growth guideline to 16-18% from 25% in the plastic pipe system for fiscal 2025 due to extreme volatility in its key raw materials and PVC resin prices. This segment is their main revenue generator and accounts for more than 60% of their total revenue contribution.

Due to the blockage of shipment movement in the Red Sea, the container productivity went down extremely, as the management highlighted in the press release. This caused a steep rise in freight costs from Asian countries to India. India meets roughly 66% demand of PVC resin from imports. Out of that volume, more than 80% of imports are coming from Asian countries. This has led to an increase in the cost of PVC resin by 19% between mid-April and June 30.

However, as freight rates moved lower, the prices of PVC resin took a deep cut between July 1 and Aug. 16. The prices then went down by 17.5%.

This type of price volatility in a very short period led to deep de-stocking in the entire trade channel. As the rainy season got extended, the demand revival for agricultural pipe also remained subdued in September.