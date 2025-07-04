Supreme Court Junks HDFC Bank CEO's Plea Challenging FIR By Lilavati Trust

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear a plea by HDFC Bank Ltd. Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Sashidhar Jagdishan challenging an FIR filed against him for cheating and fraud.

The complaint came from the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust, which operates Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

Justices PS. Narasimha and R. Mahadevan noted that the Bombay High Court is already scheduled to hear the matter on July 14.

"We are not inclined to entertain the matter. We will not apply our minds to the merits. If the matter is not heard on July 14, you come back. We hope and trust that the high court will take the matter up on the designated date," the bench said, reported PTI.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Jagdishan, submitted that the bank has been roped in a private dispute. "The idea is to summon the MD to police station. No proceedings should be taken against the MD," he said.

Rohatgi said they had moved the Bombay High Court, but three benches of the high court have so far recused themselves from hearing the matter.