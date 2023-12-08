Supreme Court Junks Chanda Kocchar's Plea Seeking Reinstatement Of Early Retiral Benefits

The Supreme Court junked on Friday an appeal by Chanda Kocchar, former chief executive officer of ICICI Bank Ltd., against an order of the Bombay High Court that declined interim relief in a case pertaining to the revocation of early retirement benefits.

Kochhar moved the top court seeking reinstatement of the benefits after the high court denied interim relief in May to Kocchar in a petition against ICICI Bank, which had revoked the entitlements in 2019. She had contended that the bank went back on its contractual commitments and that it couldn't terminate a person who had already retired.