Supreme Court Grants Bail to Amtek Group’s Arvind Dham in Rs 27,000 Crore Bank Fraud Case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to former Amtek Group chairperson Arvind Dham in a money laundering case. The case was linked to an alleged Rs 27,000 crore bank fraud, setting aside an earlier order of the Delhi High Court that had denied him relief.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe overturned the August 2025 decision of the Delhi High Court, which had refused bail on the grounds that Dham’s release could jeopardise the trial and undermine public confidence in the justice system.

The high court had characterised the allegations as grave economic offences that caused substantial losses to public sector banks, cautioning that granting bail in such cases risked eroding the fabric of economic governance.