Supreme Court Censures Bhushan Power And Steel Promoters For Stalling JSW Steel Acquisition Process

The Supreme Court made blistering observations on the way Bhushan Power and Steel Limited's former promoters, led by Sanjay Singal, conducted themselves with regards to JSW Steel's acquisition of the former.

The court accused them of trying to systematically delay the corporate insolvency resolution process. The observations were made in a judgment which upheld JSW Steel's Rs 19,700 crore resolution plan for debt-ridden Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd.

It was delivered by a bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and K Vinod Chandran.

It upheld the Feb. 17, 2020, verdict of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, allowing JSW Steel to acquire BPSL. It did so by providing it immunity from prosecution by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).