What Supreme Court Changed To Ease Vodafone Idea's Troubles

The Apex Court of India has amended its Oct. 27, 2025 order to extend relief to Vodafone Idea Ltd. The change was made orally on Nov. 3 and a final amended order has been uploaded to state changes to paragraph six of the earlier directions.

The change was made after a mention by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Vodafone Idea. As per the amended paragraph six of the earlier order, the claim on Vodafone is now limited to the additional AGR demand raised up to the financial year 2016–17.

The court has also allowed reassessment and reconciliation of all AGR dues, including interest and penalty, up to that period. All other parts of the Oct. 27 order remain unchanged, according to the Supreme Court order.