Sunteck Realty, Signature Global Lead Q2 Sales Booking Growth In Realty

India's top real estate companies reported their second quarter business updates this month. One of the key measures to determine the business performance of a real estate company is its pre-sales number, that is, the sales booking before a project is fully completed or constructed.

Considering the basket of the eight companies reporting their sales booking so far for the quarter, there has been an average growth of 28% in pre-sales, led by higher bookings in Signature Global India Ltd. and Sunteck Realty Ltd. In contrast, Puravankara Ltd. and Sobha Ltd. reported the highest decline this quarter.

Despite a softening market in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, strong demand for new housing projects, particularly from branded developers, continues to drive growth in the real estate sector.