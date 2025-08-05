Sunjay Kapur's Death Being Treated As Non-Suspicious, Says UK Police

The British police on Tuesday said that the death of industrialist Sunjay Kapur at a polo club in Surrey is being treated as "non-suspicious".

The statement from Surrey Police came in response to a PTI query around Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, approaching UK authorities for an investigation into her son's death under "highly suspicious and unexplained circumstances".

Kapur, 53, former Chairman of auto components major Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar), passed away on June 12 while playing polo at the Guards Polo Club, Windsor Great Park, in the village of Virginia Water in Surrey.

"Police were called to the Guards Polo Club in Virginia Water just after 5 pm on Thursday, 12 June, following the death of a man in his 50s at the location," Surrey Police said in the statement.

"Colleagues from South East Coast Ambulance also attended and confirmed that the man had sadly died at the scene. His death is being treated as non-suspicious. As we are not treating this as a criminal offence, any further queries should go via the Coroner’s Office," the statement said.

The Surrey Coroner’s Office has been approached for details, even as a coroner's report from the office of Kapur’s wife – Priya Sachdev Kapur – has been referenced across Indian media reports, giving the industrialist’s cause of death as the result of “left ventricular hypertrophy and ischemic heart disease”. Both relate to breathing difficulties resulting in a heart attack.

"She (Rani Kapur) has been seeking details, asking for the post-mortem report… suddenly today, from the media, she gets to know that there is a post-mortem report, which dates back to July 6 if I’m not mistaken. But till date, she has not been provided with a copy from any source," said Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, who is representing Kapur’s mother.