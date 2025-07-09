Sun TV Truce: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin Intervenes And Brokers Peace Between Dayanidhi, Kalanithi Maran

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has intervened between the warring Maran brothers to call for a truce. Following the legal notice sent by former Union Minister and Lok Sabha MP Dayanidhi Maran, to his brother and Sun TV owner Kalanithi Maran, Stalin personally called the brothers together and had a conversation with them, according to people in the know.

The chief minister, who is an uncle to the Marans, ensured a compromise between the brothers, the people told NDTV Profit. Kalanithi Maran is said to have agreed to give more shares to the younger Maran, as part of the compromise talks.

On June 20, a leaked legal notice sent by Dayanidhi Maran to Kalanithi, alleged that the elder Maran had cheated Dayanidhi, their mother Mallika Maran, sister Anbukkarasi and Dayalu Ammal, mother of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. The legal notice alleged that Kalanithi had assumed control of Sun TV without the requisite permissions from the aforementioned shareholders, who had held shares since the 1980s in Sumangali Publications, which was later renamed as Sun TV.

Tensions between the brothers had been simmering for some time as Kalanithi's wife Kaveri Kalanithi Maran was inducted into the board of Sun TV. Subsequently, with the induction of Kalanithi's daughter, Kavya, getting inducted into the board in 2019, the feud spilled over.