Sun Pharma's Move To Fully Acquire Taro Is A Good Proposition, Say Analysts

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s definitive merger agreement to fully acquire Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a good proposition that adds value for the Indian drugmaker, according to analysts.

Sun Pharma, which owns 78.48% of Taro currently, has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of Taro not currently held by it. The company will acquire the remaining 21.52% of outstanding shares for $43 per share, totaling $347.7 million, or Rs 2,891.8 crore, in a cash deal, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The price has been revised since its original offer in May, when Sun Pharma proposed to acquire the outstanding shares at $38 per share, indicating a 13% premium to the initial purchase price.

As of September 2023, Taro has current assets of $1.34 billion, out of which cash and short-term bank deposits total $389 million. Its revenue stood at Rs 4,604 crore in the last financial year, in comparison to Rs 4,181 crore in fiscal 2022.