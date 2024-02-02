Sun Pharma's Margin Continues To Be Driven By India, Global Specialty Sales, Says CFO

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s global specialty and India businesses continue to drive the Ebitda margin of 25-26% through the year, Chief Financial Officer CS Muralidharan said on Friday.

Muralidharan did not guide on the future margin but said the pharmaceutical major continued to focus on cost efficiencies.

This is reflective of the fact that Sun Pharma has been able to maintain its margin trajectory despite consolidating expenses from recent acquisitions, he told NDTV Profit.

The global specialty business contributed around 19% of the consolidated revenue in the third quarter from around 7% about three to four years ago, Muralidharan said. It will continually see "an increase in terms of percentage contribution to the overall revenues".

He expects the global specialty business to continue growing in the 20–25% range.