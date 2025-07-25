Sun Pharma Settles US Antitrust Litigation For $200 Million

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday said it has settled an antitrust litigation in the US entailing a payment of $200 million.

The subsidiaries of the company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc. and Taro Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. have signed a settlement agreement with the End Purchaser Plaintiffs in the In re Generic Pharmaceuticals Pricing Antitrust Litigation in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, US, the Mumbai-based drugmaker said in a regulatory filing.