Sun Pharma, Philogen Enter Pact To Commercialise Cancer Medicine Fibromun

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has entered into an agreement with Italian-Swiss firm Philogen to commercialise Fibromun—an anti-cancer immunotherapy drug.

Fibromun is being investigated in registration trials by Philogen for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and glioblastoma, the Mumbai-based drug major said in a statement on Tuesday.

Philogen will complete the ongoing pivotal clinical trials for the product, pursue marketing authorisation with regulatory authorities, and manufacture commercial supplies, the company said.

The two partner companies will share post-commercialisation economics in a 45 (Philogen):55 (Sun Pharma) ratio, the statement said.

Fibromun's progress through development has been quite encouraging, and it has the potential to be an important option for the treatment of soft-tissue sarcomas and other cancers with significant unmet medical needs, Dilip Shanghvi, chairman and managing director of Sun Pharma, said.

"The partnership expands the company's clinical pipeline into oncology in alignment with the current portfolio in skin cancers."