Sula Vineyards To Expand Wine-Tourism Business With New Projects

Sula Vineyards Ltd. is aiming to ramp up its wine tourism business even as the revenue from the segment dipped in the first quarter of the current financial year due to external factors, including the general election and heatwaves, Chief Executive Office Rajeev Samant has said.

"Today, you have a lot more choices for the Indian travellers. You have visa-free travel access for so many countries in Asia," he told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah in an interview. "We are going to work that much harder and that's what we are doing."

Sula Vineyards is working on several new tourism projects, including tasting rooms and gift shops that are expected to commence operation in the current quarter. Samant is confident that the projects would be completed within the stipulated timeline.

"We have a brand new tasting room opening close to Gujarat's border with Maharashtra, and we have very high hopes for it. We are going to add one more resort that is going to take FY26 to deliver," the CEO said.