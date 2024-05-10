Sula's Subdued Growth Outlook Leads To 40% Target Price Cut By CLSA

CLSA expects pressure on Sula Vineyards Ltd.'s top-line and margins in FY25, and the revised wine industrial promotion scheme may have medium-term implications. "Growth is likely to be subdued in the near term," the research firm said in a May 10 note.

The research firm downgraded the wine company from 'buy' to 'underperform' and lowered the target price to Rs 515 apiece from Rs 819 apiece, implying an upside potential of 4%. CLSA cut FY25-26CL net profit estimates by 10-13% and lowered the relative valuation PE multiple from 50-times to 40-times to factor in a lower WIPS subsidy and subdued growth.