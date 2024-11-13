Sula Vineyards Sees Telangana Catching Up With Maharashtra In Wine Demand, Says CEO

Samant remains optimistic about long-term growth, announcing that four new brands, including the popular Dindori Shiraz, were recently approved for sale through Canteen Stores Department, an important development for Sula’s sales reach. The company also has its sights set on re-entering Andhra Pradesh after a five-year voluntary hiatus.

The CEO expressed cautious optimism for a rebound in the fourth quarter, pointing to rising wine tourism and strategic growth in new markets as promising signs for Sula’s future trajectory.

Shares of the company fell as much as 8.13% to Rs 382.35 on Wednesday after the company announced earnings in the post-market hours late Tuesday. The stock has fallen 18.94% year-to-date and 21.09% over the past 12 months.