Sugar Policy Review Unlikely Before Early 2025, Says Shree Renuka Sugars' Atul Chaturvedi

A review of the sugar export policy does not look like a possibility on an immediate basis, according to Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. Executive Chairperson Atul Chaturvedi.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi had on Thursday hinted at a review of sugar exports for the 2024-25 season. Joshi also mentioned the government was mulling a possible ethanol price hike as well as an increase in the minimum selling price of sugar.

The Indian government, in 2022, banned sugar exports due to rising prices in India arising out of manufacturing issues.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Chaturvedi said while he did not see the possibility of a policy review until early next year, the price hike could happen soon.

“Export (policy review) possibility on an immediate basis does not look to be a reality because the government would see how things pan out and how the new season goes. Probably, it will be February or March before they take a view on this,” Chaturvedi said.

However, two out of the three decisions should come in before the crushing season, the top executive said, referring to sugar MSP and ethanol price hike.