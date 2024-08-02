How Legally Blonde Influenced Sugar Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh's Business Journey
Singh’s journey in the industry parallels the movie's protagonist Elle Woods’ fight to be recognised for her true potential.
Ever wondered what happens when the world of makeup meets the charm of Elle Woods from Legally Blonde? For Sugar Cosmetics, it’s more than just a fun coincidence; it’s a statement. One of the brand's early lipstick shades is named after the iconic, pretty-in-pink character, revealed Co-founder Vineeta Singh.
Singh’s journey in the industry parallels the movie's protagonist Elle Woods’ fight to be recognised for her true potential. Just as Elle faced skepticism when she entered Harvard Law with her 'Barbie' style and determination, Singh encountered doubts about her entrepreneurial capabilities.
“When I was failing in my first few businesses, I thought that the fact that I wasn't alpha or male, or genius, or that I didn't get it right in my first or second business, probably meant I did not have the right to be an entrepreneur. And despite being somebody who wasn't cut out, in the traditional sense, to be an entrepreneur, wasn't from an entrepreneurial background, but still somehow managed to make it," she said.
Sugar Cosmetics’ tagline—'Rule the world, one look at a time'—resonates with Elle's approach to overcoming challenges with confidence. The character's declaration, “I’m just going to be myself,” wasn’t just about her fabulous fashion sense; it was about embracing her true self despite others' perceptions. Similarly, Singh transitioned from a secure career in investment banking to the high-risk, high-reward world of startups, driven by her ambition.
Her advice to young innovators echoes this spirit. “If you have that instinct that this is what you're meant to do, and you have that desire to create something, just do it. Show up at the start line and everything else, you'll figure out on the journey.”
What, like it’s hard?