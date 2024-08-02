How Legally Blonde Influenced Sugar Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh's Business Journey

Ever wondered what happens when the world of makeup meets the charm of Elle Woods from Legally Blonde? For Sugar Cosmetics, it’s more than just a fun coincidence; it’s a statement. One of the brand's early lipstick shades is named after the iconic, pretty-in-pink character, revealed Co-founder Vineeta Singh.

Singh’s journey in the industry parallels the movie's protagonist Elle Woods’ fight to be recognised for her true potential. Just as Elle faced skepticism when she entered Harvard Law with her 'Barbie' style and determination, Singh encountered doubts about her entrepreneurial capabilities.

“When I was failing in my first few businesses, I thought that the fact that I wasn't alpha or male, or genius, or that I didn't get it right in my first or second business, probably meant I did not have the right to be an entrepreneur. And despite being somebody who wasn't cut out, in the traditional sense, to be an entrepreneur, wasn't from an entrepreneurial background, but still somehow managed to make it," she said.