Succession Planning At Venu Srinivasan Group: A Quiet Transition

Late evening on March 21, three listed companies — TVS Motor Co., TVS Holdings Ltd. and Sundaram Clayton Ltd. — filed identical letters of communication with the stock exchanges on an arrangement between the members of the Venu Srinivasan family, once a part of the erstwhile TVS Group.

The memorandum of understanding is dated March 20, and its execution was completed on March 21.

Venu Srinivasan, his wife, Mallika Srinivasan, and their children - daughter Lakshmi Venu and son Sudarshan Venu — are signatories to the MoU. Significantly enough, they are part of the promoter/promoter group in these companies.

Reading between the lines, the stock exchange communication by these listed entities gives a clue or two to the quiet transition that is being initiated at the Venu Srinivasan group.

According to the MoU, "Mr. Sudarshan Venu has agreed that, inter alia, he and persons controlled by him shall not use certain trademarks (including, TVS) in relation to certain businesses, including design, manufacturing and supply of aluminium and magnesium die castings/machined castings for OEMs and the after-market, and he has also agreed to not compete for a defined period including in the business of agricultural machinery, including tractors, and self-propelled farm equipment."

Similarly, under the MoU, "Mrs. Mallika Srinivasan and Dr. Lakshmi Venu have agreed that, inter alia, they and persons controlled by them shall not use certain trademarks (including TVS) in relation to certain businesses, including two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles, financial services and real-estate business, and they have also agreed to, inter alia, not engage in certain businesses, including two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles, parts and/or accessories for any such vehicles, for a defined period."

Significantly enough, their identical letters of communication to the stock exchanges have also made it clear that their respective businesses would not in any way be adversely affected by the family agreement reached between their promoters.

The larger TVS group, comprising four families, underwent a formal legal separation a few years ago, and all the four families have gone their separate ways since then.

What does one make of the latest family arrangement at the Venu Srinivasan group? Long-time corporate watchers see in this move a kind of succession planning. There is, however, nothing explicit about the succession planning in the MoU. Nevertheless, the industrial corridor of the city of Chennai is abuzz with assorted interpretations of the move. Coming events cast their shadow before them. Is the MoU an indication of the shape of things to come at the Venu Srinivasan group?