Subros Plans To Extend Dominance In Auto Air-Conditioning Market

Auto air-conditioning market leader Subros Ltd. unveiled plans to boosts its dominance in both the passenger vehicle and truck segments, while improving its profitability to double-digits.

It has set a long-term target of increasing market share to 45% in passenger vehicle segment and 55% in truck segment, up from 42% and 51%, respectively, in the first half of the ongoing financial year.

It also aims to raise Ebitda to over 10% in the short-term and 12% in the long-term, according to the company's investor presentation shown to analysts on Monday.

The analyst meet comes on the heels of the government's directive mandating air-conditioned truck cabins from Oct. 1, 2025, which Dolat Capital has projected to be a Rs 400-450 crore market opportunity.