'Stunning Growth Story': Harsh Goenka Praises Adani Group's Q2 FY26 Results

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Adani Group, reported an 84% jump in profit in the September quarter, mainly because of a one-time exceptional income, without which the core earnings dipped on weakness in its mainstay coal trading division.

Consolidated net profit of Rs 3,199 crore in July-September - the second quarter of the 2025-26 financial year - compared with Rs 1,742 crore earnings in the same period a year back, according to a company statement.

The profit was boosted by a one-time gain of Rs 3,583 crore arising from the sale of its 13.51% stake in AWL Agri Business Ltd. (formerly known as Adani Wilmar Ltd).

The company board approved raising Rs 25,000 crore through a rights issue from existing shareholders to fund its massive expansion drive across its infrastructure portfolio that includes airports and clean energy projects.

New energy unit, which includes solar manufacturing and wind turbine businesses, recorded a 3% rise in revenue and 5% in pre-tax profit while the airport division saw a massive 39% jump in revenue and 43% rise in pre-tax profit.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, had then said, "With disciplined execution and strategic diversification, Adani Enterprises Ltd. continues to strengthen its position as India's leading incubator of transformative infrastructure and energy businesses."

"Our strong performance across airports, data centres and roads underscore the momentum of our core infrastructure portfolio. With partnerships such as the one with Google for India's largest AI data centre and rapid progress in the green energy ecosystem, AEL is accelerating India's transition towards a sustainable, technology-driven future," he added.

