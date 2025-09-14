Study Finds High-End Aluminium Alloy Project In AP Commercially Unviable: Nalco Report

Utkarsha Aluminium Dhatu Nigam Ltd., a 50:50 joint venture of National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (MIDHANI), was set up in August 2019 for the establishment of a high-end aluminium alloy plant for use in defence, aerospace and automobile sectors in order to reduce dependency on imports for such alloys and encourage Make in India.