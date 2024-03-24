Retailers Turn To ‘Extreme Bargains’ To Lure Shoppers As Consumer Spending Underwhelms

It’s a similar situation in the U.S., where consumer spending started the year weaker than expected, while inflation was higher than forecast, helping explain the shopping pullback. That contributed to defaults in the retail sector of the U.S. high-yield bond market soaring past 5.4% in the last 12 months, nearly double the 22-year average of 2.8%, according to a March 1 report by JPMorgan Chase & Co.