Strong Order Book Will Help Lamborghini See Steady Growth In India: Company Official

"Our first hybrid Reveulto is the first step in our core strategy towards the more sustainable future," Sharad Agarwal, head of Lamborghini India, said.

Scardaoni said India has the highest percentage of growth in terms of the luxury car sales.

This (the market) is mainly driven by the higher number of people who can buy a luxury car, along with the improved infrastructure apart from the car models that Lamborghini is bringing in the domestic market, he said.