Strides Pharma Unit Gets Investment Commitments Of Rs 801 Crore Ahead Of Planned Listing

Strides Pharma Science Ltd. said its contract development and manufacturing arm OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd. has received confirmed investment commitments of Rs 801 crore from marquee domestic and foreign institutional investors and family offices, in the pre-listing round.

The fundraise is being led by HBM Healthcare Investments and associated investors, with the additional participation from WhiteOak Capital, Param Capital, Motilal Oswal, Enam Holdings and SBI Life Insurance Co., the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Share subscription agreements are being executed at a pre-money equity value of $1.65 billion, providing Strides’ shareholders with an embedded value of Rs 663 per share in OneSource. This represents an 82% premium over the previous embedded value of Rs 364 per share, as outlined in the Scheme of Arrangement announced last September.

The investment is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.