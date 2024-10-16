Strides Pharma Unit Gets Investment Commitments Of Rs 801 Crore Ahead Of Planned Listing
Strides Pharma share price closed flat at Rs 1,565 apiece on Tuesday, compared to 0.28% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Strides Pharma Science Ltd. said its contract development and manufacturing arm OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd. has received confirmed investment commitments of Rs 801 crore from marquee domestic and foreign institutional investors and family offices, in the pre-listing round.
The fundraise is being led by HBM Healthcare Investments and associated investors, with the additional participation from WhiteOak Capital, Param Capital, Motilal Oswal, Enam Holdings and SBI Life Insurance Co., the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Share subscription agreements are being executed at a pre-money equity value of $1.65 billion, providing Strides’ shareholders with an embedded value of Rs 663 per share in OneSource. This represents an 82% premium over the previous embedded value of Rs 364 per share, as outlined in the Scheme of Arrangement announced last September.
The investment is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.
Strides Pharma approved spinning off oral soft gelatin contract manufacturing business into Stelis Biopharma last year, to build a one-of-a-kind specialty pharmaceutical CDMO business with capabilities in biologics, oral soft gels, complex injectables, sterile injectables, and other complex drug delivery systems. The new entity is called OneSource.
Strides Pharma intends to list OneSource on both exchanges—BSE and NSE—by March next year. The unit is in the process of seeking final approval for the scheme from National Company Law Tribunal.
The fundraise will enable the company to accelerate growth plans, right-size debt book, and commit significant new capex for a strong order book across three platforms, said a statement from Arun Kumar, founder of Strides Group, and Neeraj Sharma, CEO of OneSource.
"The transaction will unlock Rs 6,100 crore of value for Strides’ shareholders. The significant premium that will be achieved from this transaction for Strides’ shareholders is a testament to our continued value creation for our stakeholders," said Badree Komandur, MD and Group CEO of Strides.
The company also informed the business updates of OneSource will be part of its second quarter earnings reporting scheduled for the later part of October.
