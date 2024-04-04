Stride Ventures Aims To Enable Up To $1 Billion Investment In Cleantech

Citing the company's 'India Venture Debt Report', he said, "21.6% of stakeholders predict cleantech will lead in venture debt funding in 2024".

He, however, pointed out that "challenges like the EV-to-charging station ratio in India (135:1) demand innovative financing solutions, which are vital for evolving EV applications and reducing costs compared to ICE vehicles." On specific areas of focus for investment in the future, he said, "Consumer and fintech sectors were the ones that received maximum deals as well as amount of Venture Debt funding in 2023, we feel that these two sectors will continue to do well." The startup ecosystem in India is high on cleantech for 2024, while fintech and consumer sectors remain highly touted sectors, Gandhi added.