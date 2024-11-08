Aadhar Housing Finance Targets 23% AUM Growth In Next 18 Months

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. will grow its assets under management by up to 23% in the next 18 months, in line with previous guidance, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Rishi Anand has said.

In the quarter ended Sept. 30, Aadhar Housing Finance’s AUM stood at Rs 22,817.50 crore, as compared to Rs 18,885 crore in the year-ago period, indicating a growth of 21%.

Anand told NDTV Profit in an interview that the company will increase its assets under management in a similar range going forward.

“As regards guidance on growth, we've always maintained the stand that on incremental disbursement, that is fresh disbursement for the year, we will grow at the rate of about 18% to 30%, which will then amount to about 22% to 23% growth on AUM,” he said.