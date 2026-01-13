Stop Building Business Plans Around A Possible US-India Trade Deal, Says Deepak Shenoy — Here's Why

“The deal won’t happen. Period,” Shenoy said, adding that businesses should not base their assumptions on any kind of deal. Instead, exporters must find other markets to do business, noting that many have already done so or shifted sales to the domestic market.

He also warned that even if a deal were reached, the other side keeps changing its stance every day, making any agreement unlikely to last. As a result, exporters and manufacturers need to diversify rather than depend on one market.

Shenoy said companies should assume exports to the US could drop sharply and plan accordingly, concluding that there is no reason to celebrate or even expect a trade deal.

India remains one of the few countries yet to reach a trade deal with the US, meaning the country still faces tariff overhangs, which in turn, has elongated the cautious sentiment in the market.