Stocks To Watch: Zomato, Adani Power, Ambuja Cements, Nykaa And More

Shares of Zomato Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., and FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. will be in focus on Friday.

Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato Ltd., announced on Thursday that the company will be shutting down its Zomato Legends service immediately, just two months after its relaunch, citing "not finding product market fit" in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The National Company Law Tribunal approved Adani Power's resolution plan to acquire Lanco Amarkantak Power for Rs 4,101 crore.

The Adani Group plans to divest shares worth $500 million, representing a 2.84% stake in Ambuja Cements. According to the terms of the deal accessed by NDTV Profit, the transaction value of the deal is Rs 4,197.8 crore, based on a floor price of Rs 600 per share.

Harindarpal Singh Banga and Indra Banga, promoters of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., the parent company of Nykaa, have proposed to sell up to 4.09 crore shares, which represents a 1.4% stake, via a block deal, according to terms reviewed by Bloomberg News.