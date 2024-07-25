Stocks To Watch: Nestle India, L&T, Tech Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, Axis Bank, SBI, RBL Bank

Tech Mahindra Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and State Bank of India will be in focus on Thursday.

Tech Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, and Nestle India are set to reveal their earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, whereas shares of Axis Bank and Larsen & Toubro are expected to fluctuate based on investor sentiment after their quarterly result announcement on Wednesday.

SBI signed a non-binding MoU worth £750 million as a joint investment with the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Benchmark equity indices extended their fall to another session as losses in heavyweights like HDFC Bank, RIL, Bajaj Finance, HUL, and ICICI Bank pulled them lower.

The GIFT Nifty was 0.04% or 8.50 points down at 24,244.50 as of 06:59 a.m.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed down 65.55 points, or 0.27%, at 24,413.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 280.16 points or 0.35%, lower at 80,148.88.

Nifty's range of 24,070–24,000 will act as a demand zone for the benchmark index in the short term, according to analysts. The immediate support for the Nifty is placed around 24,200, followed by 24,000, while 24,700–24,800 is the resistance zone, they said.

The Bank Nifty on a daily scale has retested its previous breakout from the rounding bottom pattern and managed to close above it. As long as the index holds above the 51,000–50,950 levels, a short-term relief rally cannot be ruled out, but sustaining below 50,950 will trigger fresh weakness for the Bank Nifty, said analysts.