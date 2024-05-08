Stocks To Watch: Pidilite Industries, JSW Energy, Dr Reddy's Labs, Tata Elxsi, LTIMindtree

US stocks remained close to their highest levels in about a month, with investors at crossroads about how much further the market can sustain the rebound from April’s selloff, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.30% and 0.28%, respectively, as on 11:17 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained by 0.27%.

Brent crude was trading 0.44% lower at $82.96 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.35% at $2,315.90 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower on Tuesday as heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. declined. Nifty extended its loss to a third session, while the S&P BSE Sensex reversed gains from Monday.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 140.20 points, or 0.62%, lower at 22,302.50, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 383.69 points down, or 0.52%, at 73,511.85.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers on Tuesday for the fourth consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,668.8 crore.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the eighth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,304.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee closed 2 paise weaker against the US dollar at Rs 83.51.