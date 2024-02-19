Stocks To Watch: Paytm, LIC, Tata Power, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, PB Fintech, NHPC, Data Patterns, Crisil

One97 Communications Ltd., Life Insurance Corp., and Tata Power Co. will be among the major stocks to watch on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of India has confirmed that Paytm's QR, soundbox, and card machine will continue to work as always even beyond March 15. The Paytm operator also said that it shifted its nodal account to Axis Bank Ltd. to continue seamless merchant settlements as before.

LIC received an income tax refund worth Rs 21,740 crore for the assessment years 2012-13 to 2019-20. Tata Power received a Letter of Intent from REC Power Development and Consultancy to acquire Jalpura Khurja Power Transmission for Rs 838 crore.