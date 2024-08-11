Stocks To Watch: M&M, ONGC, Vodafone, Hindustan Copper, GIC, CESC, Shipping Corp

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp., and Atul Ltd. will be in focus on Monday after the companies issued important business updates.

Vodafone Idea Ltd., and Hindustan Copper Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their first-quarter earnings. The markets are expected to react to the financial results of General Insurance Corp., CESC Ltd., and Shipping Corp., among others, that were announced Friday after the closing bell.

India's benchmark equity indices closed higher on Friday but logged a second consecutive weekly loss, weighed by various global and Indian macro cues, including the yen carry trade, US recession fears, and the RBI governor's hawkish commentary during policy.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 1.03%, or 247.65 points, higher at 24,364.65, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed up 1.04%, or 819.69 points at 79,705.91. Intraday, Nifty rose 1.3% and Sensex gained 1.4%.

On the daily charts, Nifty formed a small bullish doji-like pattern, rising above the highs of the previous four sessions, said analysts.

"If the index sustains above 24,420, it could trigger a fresh rally towards the 24,600-24,700 levels. A buy-on-dips strategy is advisable, with 24,000 acting as a major support level, supported by the 50-DEMA," said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP, technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.