Stocks To Watch: M&M, ONGC, Vodafone, Hindustan Copper, GIC, CESC, Shipping Corp
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade on Monday.
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp., and Atul Ltd. will be in focus on Monday after the companies issued important business updates.
Vodafone Idea Ltd., and Hindustan Copper Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their first-quarter earnings. The markets are expected to react to the financial results of General Insurance Corp., CESC Ltd., and Shipping Corp., among others, that were announced Friday after the closing bell.
India's benchmark equity indices closed higher on Friday but logged a second consecutive weekly loss, weighed by various global and Indian macro cues, including the yen carry trade, US recession fears, and the RBI governor's hawkish commentary during policy.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 1.03%, or 247.65 points, higher at 24,364.65, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed up 1.04%, or 819.69 points at 79,705.91. Intraday, Nifty rose 1.3% and Sensex gained 1.4%.
On the daily charts, Nifty formed a small bullish doji-like pattern, rising above the highs of the previous four sessions, said analysts.
"If the index sustains above 24,420, it could trigger a fresh rally towards the 24,600-24,700 levels. A buy-on-dips strategy is advisable, with 24,000 acting as a major support level, supported by the 50-DEMA," said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP, technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.
Here Are The Top Stocks To Watch On Monday
Mahindra and Mahindra: The company denied media reports of a $3 billion joint venture with China's Shaanxi Automobile.
ONGC: The company received a government nod to invest an additional Rs 10,502 crore in ONGC Petro additions via equity. The government approved an allocation of 50% of the company's annual gas production from new or intervention wells for OPaL's feedstock support. The nod was received to invest total of Rs 18,365 crore.
Atul: The US FDA inspected the company's Ambernath facility in Maharashtra and concluded with zero observations.
Anup Engineering Ltd.: The company received two orders worth Rs 100 crore.
Saraswati Saree Depot: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Monday. The price band is set from Rs 152 to Rs 160 per share. The Rs 160.01-crore IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of Rs 104 crore and the rest of the offer for sale.
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd.: Bhupinder Sekhri & Sons sold 1.03 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 1,760.32 apiece, and Samsung India Smid Focus Securities Master Investment Trust (Equity) bought 0.87 lakh shares (0.51%) at Rs 1,760 apiece in a bulk deal.
ICICI Bank Ltd.: The company has announced a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share with the ex/record date as Aug. 12.
Q1 Results Today
Vodafone Idea Ltd., and Hindustan Copper Ltd., are among the companies set to report their first quarter results on Monday.
Other results include AIA Engineering Ltd., AMI Organics Ltd., Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd., Campus Activewear Ltd., Cera Sanitaryware Ltd., DCX Systems Ltd., Dollar Industries Ltd., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., HUDCO, Ingersoll-Rand Inc., Indian Railway Finance Corp., ITI Ltd., Juniper Hotels Ltd., Kaveri Seed Co., LA Opala Ltd., M M Forgings Ltd., Natco Pharma Ltd., National Aluminium Co., NMDC Ltd., NRB Bearings Ltd., Olectra Greentech Ltd., Orchid Pharma Ltd., Rate Gain Travel Technologies Ltd., Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd., Senco Gold Ltd., SJVN Ltd., Subros Ltd., Sunteck Realty Ltd., and Usha Martin Ltd.
Results After Market Hours On Friday
Bajaj Consumer Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 9% at Rs 246 crore versus Rs 270 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 260 crore).
Ebitda down 23.5% at Rs 36.6 crore versus Rs 47.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 36 crore).
Margin at 14.9% versus 17.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.3%).
Net profit down 19.7% at Rs 37.12 crore versus Rs 46.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 44 crore).
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 44.8% at Rs 1,933 crore versus Rs 1,335 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,608 crore).
Ebitda up 38.8% at Rs 383 crore versus Rs 276 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 330 crore).
Margin at 19.8% versus 20.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 20.5%)
Net profit at Rs 58 crore versus Rs 29 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 65 crore).
Inox Wind Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 83.1% at Rs 639 crore versus Rs 349 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 136 crore versus Rs 32 crore.
Margin at 21.3% versus 9.2%.
Net profit at Rs 50 crore versus loss of Rs 65 crore.
CESC Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.8% at Rs 4,863 crore versus Rs 4,310 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,716 crore).
Ebitda down 48.7% at Rs 371 crore versus Rs 724 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 978 crore).
Ebitda margin at 7.6% versus 16.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 20.7%).
Net profit up 5.4% at Rs 388 crore versus Rs 368 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 378 crore).
Sun TV Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 3% at Rs 1,312 crore versus Rs 1,349 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,521 crore).
Ebitda down 10% at Rs 718 crore versus Rs 798 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 184 crore).
Ebitda margin at 54.7% versus 59.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 53.5%).
Net profit down 5% at Rs 560 crore versus Rs 592 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 675 crore).
Kirloskar Ferrous Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.1% at Rs 1,554 crore versus Rs 1,536 crore.
Ebitda up 13% at Rs 186 crore versus Rs 165 crore.
Margin at 12% versus 10.7%.
Net profit at Rs 69.7 crore versus Rs 17.7 crore.
Aarti Industries Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 31.2% at Rs 1,855 crore versus Rs 1,414 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,831 crore).
Ebitda up 51.7% at Rs 305 crore versus Rs 201 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 307 crore).
Margin at 16.4% versus 14.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.8%).
Net profit at Rs 145 crore versus Rs 71 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 148 crore).
GIC Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Net premium income up 16% at Rs 10,098 crore versus Rs 8,696 crore.
Net profit up 43% at Rs 1,401 crore versus Rs 978 crore.
Solvency ratio at 336% versus 288%.
Gross NPA at 1.89% versus 1.93% QoQ.
Balkrishna Industries (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 25.7% at Rs 2,714 crore versus Rs 2,159 crore.
Ebitda up 32.5% at Rs 664 crore versus Rs 501 crore.
Margin at 24.4% versus 23.2%.
Net profit up 47.6% at Rs 490 crore versus Rs 332 crore.
Shipping Corp Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 26.2% at Rs 1,514 crore versus Rs 1,200 crore.
Ebitda up 40.6% at Rs 509 crore versus Rs 362 crore.
Margin at 33.6% versus 30.2%.
Net profit up 69.2% at Rs 291 crore versus Rs 172 crore.
Siemens Q3 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7% at Rs 5,204 crore versus Rs 4,873 crore.
Ebitda up 22% at Rs 692 crore versus Rs 566 crore.
Ebitda margin at 13.3% versus 11.6%.
Net profit up 27% at Rs 578 crore versus Rs 456 crore.