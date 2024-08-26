Stocks To Watch: KEC International, Religare Enterprises, IDFC And More

Shares of KEC International Ltd., Religare Enterprises Ltd., IDFC Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. and Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. will be in focus on Monday.

KEC International secured new orders amounting to Rs 1,079 crore encompassing its transmission, distribution, and cable businesses. The firm's cables division will be supplying various types of cables both domestically and internationally as part of the orders.

Religare Enterprises' executives had their premises searched by Enforcement Directorate officials in relation to a first information report against the former promoters of the firm, four acquirer companies of Burman Group, and the members of the Burman family, Abhay Agarwal and JM Financial Ltd.

IDFC obtained a tax refund of more than Rs 200 crore.

Lemon Tree Hotels signed a licence agreement to utilise its upscale Aurika Hotels and Resorts brand for an upcoming hotel in Surat, Gujarat. The hotel will have 175 rooms and suites including an all-day dining restaurant, banquet facilities, a ballroom, swimming pool and a spa.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories had its manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh undergo a product-specific pre-approval inspection by The US Food and Drug Administration, which then issued a Form 483 with three observations.