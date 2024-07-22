Stocks To Watch: HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Wipro, YES Bank, RIL

Stocks like Reliance Industries Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and JSW Steel Ltd. among others will be in focus on Monday following the release of their first-quarter earnings for this fiscal.

Major players in the banking sector including IDBI Bank LTd. and Indian Overseas Bank Ltd. are set to reveal earnings for the quarter that ended June 1 on Monday. Mahindra Logistics Ltd. is also scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings simultaneously.

India's benchmark stock indices experienced a decline on Friday, driven down by significant losses in Reliance Industries and Tata Steel. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 1.11% lower. This drop marked the end of a seven-week rally.

As long as the index remains below 24,855, a "sell-on-rise strategy" can be adopted for the benchmark index, according to analysts.

They expect the index to maintain support in the range of 24500-24200 to sustain bullish momentum.

Bank Nifty on the other hand has been trading within the range of 52,800 and 52,000 levels for quite some time according to analysts. A breach on either side would decide the further direction of the trend, they stated.

The next support will be at 51,000, while the Nifty Bank index will be in the weekly range of 51,000 and 53,700, added analysts.