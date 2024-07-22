Stocks To Watch: HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Wipro, YES Bank, RIL
Set your sights on today's potential market movers—here are the stocks to watch in today's trade.
Stocks like Reliance Industries Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and JSW Steel Ltd. among others will be in focus on Monday following the release of their first-quarter earnings for this fiscal.
Major players in the banking sector including IDBI Bank LTd. and Indian Overseas Bank Ltd. are set to reveal earnings for the quarter that ended June 1 on Monday. Mahindra Logistics Ltd. is also scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings simultaneously.
India's benchmark stock indices experienced a decline on Friday, driven down by significant losses in Reliance Industries and Tata Steel. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 1.11% lower. This drop marked the end of a seven-week rally.
As long as the index remains below 24,855, a "sell-on-rise strategy" can be adopted for the benchmark index, according to analysts.
They expect the index to maintain support in the range of 24500-24200 to sustain bullish momentum.
Bank Nifty on the other hand has been trading within the range of 52,800 and 52,000 levels for quite some time according to analysts. A breach on either side would decide the further direction of the trend, they stated.
The next support will be at 51,000, while the Nifty Bank index will be in the weekly range of 51,000 and 53,700, added analysts.
Here Are The Stocks To Watch On Monday
Vedanta: The company raised Rs 8,500 crore via QIP at a floor price of Rs 440 per share.
JSW Infrastructure: The company approved the purchase of assets under construction at 30 MTPA slurry pipeline project in Odisha's Nuagaon mines from JSW Utkal Steel for Rs 1,700 crore. It also entered into a 20-year agreement at a cost of Rs 1,324 crore per annum for the transport of iron ore slurry from Nuagaon to Jagatsinghpur.
IndusInd Bank: The company approved raising up to Rs 20,000 crore via debt securities on a private placement basis, and another Rs 10,000 crore via ADRs, GDRs or QIP.
Vodafone Idea: The company approved a third tranche allotment of shares worth Rs 614.5 crore to Nokia India and Ericsson India. The shares to be allotted at an issue price of Rs 14.80 per share.
Techno Electric & Engineering: The company raised Rs 1,200 crore via QIP at a floor price of Rs 1,440 per share.
HDFC Life Insurance: The company received a rectification order for tax demand revised from Rs 4,179 crore in March to Rs 1,868 crore.
Anant Raj: The company's unit entered into an MoU with Google to provide AI-infused solutions for data infrastructure and security.
HDFC Bank: The lender's board has given the nod to start the initial public offering process of HDB Financial.
KPI Green Energy: The company received a Letter of Award from MAHAGENCO for the development of a 100-megawatt solar power project in Maharashtra.
Results To Watch On Monday
IDBI Bank, Mahindra Logistics, and Indian Overseas Bank will be in focus on Monday as they announce their first quarter results.
Other results to look out for include Coforge, Cyient DLM, Dodla Dairy, Greenlam Industries, Maharashtra Scooters, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Poly Medicure, Supreme Industries, Suzlon Energy, UCO Bank, Zensar Technologies, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India.
Results Announced After Friday's Market Hours
Reliance Industries Q1 FY25 (Consolidated QoQ)
Revenue down 1.9% at Rs 2,31,784 crore versus Rs 2,36,533 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,32,115 crore).
EBITDA down 8.8% at Rs 38,765 crore versus Rs 42,516 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 39,789 crore).
EBITDA margin at 16.7% versus 17.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.1%).
Net profit down 17.9% at Rs 17,445 crore versus Rs 21,243 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 17,416 crore).
Wipro Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 1% at Rs 21,964 crore versus Rs 22,208 crore (Bloomberg estimate: 22,237 crore)
EBIT up 1.8% at Rs 3,625 crore versus Rs 3,560 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,543 crore)
EBIT margin at 16.5% versus 16% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.94%)
Net profit up 6.3% at Rs 3,037 crore versus Rs 2,858 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,931 crore)
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 FY25 (Standalone, YoY)
Net profit up 81% at Rs 6,250 crore versus Rs 3,452 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,760.2 crore).
Net interest income up 10% at Rs 6,842 crore versus Rs 6,234 crore.
HDFC Bank Q1 FY25 (Standalone, QoQ)
Net profit down 2% at Rs 16,174.75 crore versus Rs 16,510 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15,652 crore).
Net interest income up 2% at Rs 29,837 crore vs Rs 29,080 crore.
JSW Steel Q1 FY 25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.7% at Rs 42,943 crore versus Rs 42,213 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 42,333 crore)
EBITDA down 21.8% at Rs 5,510 crore versus Rs 7,046 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 5,781 crore)
EBITDA margin at 12.8% versus 16.7% (Bloomberg estimate 13.7%)
Net profit down 64.3% at Rs 867 crore versus Rs 2,428 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,280 crore)
Inventory writeback of Rs 2,195 crore in Q1FY23
Union Bank of India (Standalone, YoY)
NII up 6.3% at Rs 9,412 crore versus Rs 8,840 crore.
Profit up 13.6% at Rs 3,679 crore versus Rs 3,236 crore.
Gross NPA 4.5% versus 4.9% (QoQ).
Net NPA 0.9% versus 1.03% (QoQ).
JSW Energy (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.7% at Rs 2,879 crore versus Rs 2,928 crore.
EBITDA up 25% at Rs 1,418 crore versus Rs 1,132 crore.
EBITDA margin at 49.2% versus 38.7%.
Net profit up 84% at Rs 534 crore versus Rs 290 crore.
Patanjali Foods Q1 FY25 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue down 7.7% at Rs 7,173 crore versus Rs 7,767 crore.
EBITDA up 141% at Rs 406 crore versus Rs 168 crore.
EBITDA margin at 5.7% versus 2.2%.
Net profit up 199% at Rs 263 crore versus Rs 88 crore.
Indian Hotels Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.7% to Rs 1,550 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,580.5 crore).
EBITDA up 9.6% to Rs 450 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 458.4 crore).
Margin expands to 29% versus 28% (Bloomberg estimate: 29%).
Net profit up 10% at Rs 260 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 255.1 crore).
Oberoi Realty Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 54% to Rs 1,405 crore versus Rs 910 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,240.1 crore).
Ebitda up 72% to Rs 815 crore versus Rs 474 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 712.7 crore).
Margin expands to 58% versus 52% (Bloomberg estimate: 57.5%).
Net profit up 82% to Rs 585 crore versus Rs 322 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 515.8 crore).
ICICI Lombard GIC Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 16% at 5,352 crores versus Rs 4,540 crore.
Profit up 39% at Rs 580.4 crore versus Rs 390.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 519 crore).
PVR Inox Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 8.8% at Rs 1,191 crore versus Rs 1,305 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,292 crore).
EBITDA down 28.7% at Rs 252 crore versus Rs 353 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 283 crore).
EBITDA margin at 21% versus 27% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.9%).
Net loss at Rs 179 crore versus loss of Rs 82 crore (Bloomberg estimate: net loss of Rs 165.57 crore).
Transformers And Rectifiers Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 107% at Rs 322 crore versus Rs 156 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 187 crore).
EBITDA up 867.7% at Rs 42.2 crore versus Rs 4.4 crore.
EBITDA margin at 13.1% versus 2.8%.
Net profit at Rs 20.8 crore versus loss of Rs 12.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4.5 crore).
Credit Access Grameen Q1 FY25 (Standalone, YoY)
Total income up 29% at Rs 1,513 crore versus Rs 1,171 crore.
Net profit up 15% at Rs 398 crore versus Rs 346 crore.
Tejas Networks Q1 FY25 (YoY)
Revenue up 730.68% at Rs 1,562 crore versus Rs 188.13 crore.
EBITDA at Rs 230.03 crore versus loss of Rs 46.03 crore.
EBITDA margin at 14.71%.
Net profit at Rs 77.48 crore versus loss of Rs 26.29 crore.
Supreme Petrochem Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 28% at Rs 1,574 crore versus Rs 1,225 crore.
EBITDA up 78% at Rs 161 crore versus Rs 90 crore.
EBITDA margin at 10.2% versus 7.4%.
Net profit up 76% at Rs 122 crore versus Rs 69 crore.
Nippon Life AMC Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 35% at Rs 636 crore versus Rs 471 crore.
Net profit up 41% at Rs 332 crore versus Rs 236 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 298 crore).
Route Mobile Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 8.5% at Rs 1,103 crore versus Rs 1,017 crore (Bloomberg estimate: 1,108 crore).
EBITDA down 1.3% at Rs 124 crore versus Rs 125 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 136.5 crore).
EBITDA margin at 11.2% versus 12.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.3%).
Net profit down 14.7% at Rs 81 crore versus Rs 95 crore (Bloomberg estimate: 91.2 crore).
RBL Bank Q1 FY25 (Standalone, YoY)
Net profit up 29% at Rs 372 crore versus Rs 288 crore (Bloomberg estimate: 344.5 crore).
Net interest income up 20% at Rs 1,700 crore versus Rs 1,422 crore
YES Bank Q1 FY25 (Standalone, YoY)
Net profit up 46.4% at Rs 502.4 crore versus Rs 343 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: 376.4 crore).
Net interest income up 12.2% at Rs 2,243.9 crore versus Rs 2,000 crore.
Kirloskar Pneumatic Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Net profit up 50% at Rs 27 crore versus Rs 18 crore.
EBITDA up 48% at Rs 39 crore versus Rs 27 crore.
EBITDA margin at 14.3% versus 11%.
Revenue up 13.7% at Rs 275 crore versus Rs 242 crore.
Poonawalla Fincorp (YoY)
Net profit up 45.6% at Rs 292 crore versus Rs 200 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 286 crore).
Revenue up 40% at Rs 996 crore versus Rs 712 crore.
Gravita India (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 29% at Rs 909 crore versus Rs 703 crore.
EBITDA up 50% at Rs 88 crore versus Rs 58 crore.
EBITDA margin at 9.7% versus 8.3%.
Net profit up 29.4% at Rs 68 crore versus Rs 53 crore.