Stocks To Watch: Godrej Consumer, SAIL, RVNL, Oil India, Maruti Suzuki, LIC, Welspun

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and Life Insurance Corp. will be in focus on Thursday after the companies issued important business updates.

Rate-sensitive stocks such as banks and financial services, automobiles, and real estate sectors will be in focus, as the Reserve Bank of India is set to announce the repo rate.

Steel Authority of India Ltd., Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., and Oil India Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their first-quarter earnings. The markets are expected to react to the financial results of Godrej Consumer Products, Welspun Corp. and Apollo Tyres Ltd., among others, that were announced Wednesday after the closing bell.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.21%, or 50.50 points higher at 24,190.50 as of 07:04 a.m.

Indian benchmark stock indices snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday and posted the best session in eight days as heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. led gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 322.70 points, or 1.34%, higher at 24,315.25, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended up 874.94 points, or 1.11%, at 79,468.01.

The Nifty has been finding support near the 24,000 levels and maintaining the 50-day exponential moving average support despite recent turbulence, resulting in a relief rally, said analysts. The 50-DEMA is currently near 23,980, and as long as the index remains above this level, the relief rally is likely to continue, they said.

"Global factors and headwinds are likely to persist, which could continue to impact Indian markets over the next few days. While the Nifty experienced a relief rally today, volatility cannot be ruled out," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.