Stocks To Watch: Godrej Consumer, SAIL, RVNL, Oil India, Maruti Suzuki, LIC, Welspun
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade on Thursday.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and Life Insurance Corp. will be in focus on Thursday after the companies issued important business updates.
Rate-sensitive stocks such as banks and financial services, automobiles, and real estate sectors will be in focus, as the Reserve Bank of India is set to announce the repo rate.
Steel Authority of India Ltd., Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., and Oil India Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their first-quarter earnings. The markets are expected to react to the financial results of Godrej Consumer Products, Welspun Corp. and Apollo Tyres Ltd., among others, that were announced Wednesday after the closing bell.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.21%, or 50.50 points higher at 24,190.50 as of 07:04 a.m.
Indian benchmark stock indices snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday and posted the best session in eight days as heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. led gains.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 322.70 points, or 1.34%, higher at 24,315.25, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended up 874.94 points, or 1.11%, at 79,468.01.
The Nifty has been finding support near the 24,000 levels and maintaining the 50-day exponential moving average support despite recent turbulence, resulting in a relief rally, said analysts. The 50-DEMA is currently near 23,980, and as long as the index remains above this level, the relief rally is likely to continue, they said.
"Global factors and headwinds are likely to persist, which could continue to impact Indian markets over the next few days. While the Nifty experienced a relief rally today, volatility cannot be ruled out," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Here Are The Top 10 Stocks To Watch On Thursday
Rate-sensitive stocks: The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee will announce its decision on the repo rate on Thursday. Banks and financial services, automobiles, and real estate sectors will be in focus.
Godrej Consumer Products: The board has approved the entry into the pet care business via its arm and will invest Rs 500 crore over five years in venturing into the pet care business. The company plans to start producing pet care products in the second half of FY26.
Marico: The company said the operating conditions in the Bangladesh market are gradually improving and will remain watchful of the evolving situation. The medium-term prospects of Bangladesh business remain intact, and we are expecting manufacturing operations to resume soon.
Maruti Suzuki: The company recalls 2,555 Alto K10 vehicles over possible defects in the steering gearbox assembly. The defect may affect vehicle steerability. Customers affected by vehicles are advised not to use the vehicle until the part is replaced.
Life Insurance Corporation Of India: The company clarified that the report on the government diluting up to a 5% stake in the company in the financial year 2025 is incorrect.
State Bank Of India: The Department of Financial Services appointed CS Setty as chairman of the bank for three years, effective Aug. 28.
Phoenix Mills: The company’s unit, Astrea Real Estate, acquired five land-owning entities in Coimbatore for Rs 370 crore.
Adani Enterprises: The company incorporated a subsidiary Global Airports Operator in Abu Dhabi to carry out acquisition and investment operations for operating airports outside India.
General Insurance Corporation of India: The company received a Rs 1,112 crore GST show cause notice from the Mumbai South Commissionerate.
GTL Infrastructure: The company received Rs 894 crore GST show cause notice from the GST authority for FY18.
Q1 Results Today
Steel Authority of India Ltd., Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., and Oil India Ltd. are among the companies set to report their first quarter results on Thursday.
Other results include ABB India, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Astral, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Avalon Technologies, Azad Engineering, Bayer Cropscience, Bharat Forge, Biocon, Birla Corp, Cochin Shipyard, Concor, Eicher Motors, Galaxy Surfactants, Greaves Cotton, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Gujarat State Petronet, HBL Power Systems, HealthCare Global Enterprises, IFCI, India Shelter Finance Corp, IRCON International, J.B.Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Mayur Uniquoters, Global Health, Minda Corporation, MRF, NAVA, The New India Assurance Company, Nocil, Page Industries, PCBL, Sandhar Technologies, Sansera Engineering, Sobha, Tega Industries, Timken India, TVS Holdings, and VA Tech Wabag.
Results After Market Hours On Wednesday
Godrej Consumer Products Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 3% at Rs 3,332 crore versus Rs 3,449 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,509 crore).
Ebitda up 7% at Rs 727 crore versus Rs 682 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 750 crore).
Ebitda margin at 21.8% versus 19.8% (Bloomberg estimate 21.4%).
Net profit up 41% at Rs 451 crore versus Rs 319 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 487 crore).
Board declares interim dividend of Rs 5 per share.
Welspun Corp Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 22.91% at Rs 3,137 crore versus Rs 4,069 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 4,349 crore).
Ebitda up 1.63% at Rs 374 crore versus Rs 368 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 307 crore).
Ebitda margin up 287 bps at 11.92% versus 9.04% (Bloomberg estimate 7.1%).
Net profit up 47.61% at Rs 248 crore versus Rs 168 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 248 crore).
The company to buy Weetek Plastic for Rs 85 crore.
ITD Cementation Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 29.95% at Rs 2381 crore versus Rs 1833 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,202 crore).
Ebitda up 37.06% at Rs 221 crore versus Rs 162 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 231 crore).
Ebitda margin up 48 bps at 9.29% versus 8.81% (Bloomberg estimate 10.5%).
Net profit up 91.43% at Rs 100 crore versus Rs 52.33 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 88 crore).
Apollo Tyres Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.4% at Rs 6,335 crore versus Rs 6,245 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 6,332 crore).
Ebitda down 13.4% at Rs 910 crore versus Rs 1,051 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 992 crore).
Margin at 14.4% versus 16.8% (Bloomberg estimate 15.7%).
Net profit down 24% at Rs 302 crore versus Rs 397 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 376 crore)
Kirloskar Oil Engines Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6% at Rs 1,636 crore versus Rs 1,543 crore.
Ebitda up 21.4% at Rs 323 crore versus Rs 266 crore.
Margin at 19.7% versus 17.2%.
Net profit up 23.8% at Rs 156 crore versus Rs 126 crore.
Abbott India Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.34% at Rs 1558 crore versus Rs 1479 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,612 crore).
Ebitda up 10.45% at Rs 391 crore versus Rs 354 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 407 crore).
Ebitda margin up 116 bps at 25.09% versus 23.93% (Bloomberg estimate 25.2%).
Net profit up 13.1% at Rs 328 crore versus Rs 290 crore (Bloomberg estimate 324 crore).
