Stocks To Watch: Cipla, IndiGo, Sanstar, Mankind Pharma, Tech Mahindra, SJVN, Texmaco Rail
Set your sights on today's potential market movers—here are the stocks to watch in today's trade.
Cipla Ltd., IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., SJVN Ltd., Sanstar Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd. and Texmaco Rail and Engineering Ltd. will be in focus on Thursday.
IndusInd Bank is set to reveal its earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Meanwhile, shares of Adani Energy and Tech Mahindra are expected to fluctuate based on investor sentiment after their quarterly result announcement on Thursday.
SJVN has received a huge order worth Rs 13,497 crore from the Government of Mizoram to complete a pumped storage project.
Mankind Pharma is set to buy Bharat Serums and Vaccines for Rs 13,630 crore. The transaction is expected to close within 3-4 months, and Texmaco has approved the acquisition of Jindal Rail Infrastructure from JITF Urban Infrastructure Service for an aggregate consideration amount of Rs 465 crore.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 30 points or 0.12% higher at 24,482.00 as of 06:58 a.m.
Benchmark equity indices ended with little change as shares of Tata Motors Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. helped them erase losses after a lower open.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 7.40 points, or 0.03%, lower at 24,406.10, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 109.09 points, or 0.14%, down at 80,039.80.
Monthly expiry and a strong put base at 24,400 aided Nifty's recovery, said analysts, adding that it barely held onto its 20-DMA. A close below it would confirm a near-term downtrend, potentially falling to 23,800, they said.
The Bank Nifty settled on a negative note on Thursday at 50,889, after Axis Bank Ltd. announced poorer-than-expected first-quarter earnings.
As long as the index holds below 51,100, weakness is likely to continue, said analysts. On the downside, 50,500 and 50,000 will act as support levels, they said.
Here Are The Stocks To Watch On Friday:
Gandhar Oil Refinery: The Board approved the incorporation of a new subsidiary Gandhar Lifesciences. The new unit will carry out the pharmaceuticals and cosmetics business.
Magadh Sugar & Energy: Sudershan Bajaj resigned as CFO & Key Managerial Personnel effective July 31.
Cupid: The company has expanded its E-commerce presence through Indian platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and 1mg.
Sanstar: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Thursday. The IPO, with an issue price of Rs 95 apiece, was subscribed 82.99 times on its final day.
Results To Watch On Friday:
Cipla, IndusInd Bank, and Interglobe Aviation will be among the major firms to report their first-quarter earnings on Thursday.
Other results to look out for include Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, City Union Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, GMDC, Intellect Design Arena, Kaynes Technology, KEC International, KFIn Technologies, Latent View Analytics, Laxmi Organics Industries, Nuvama Wealth Management, Power Grid Corporation, Piramal Pharma, Punjab and Sind Bank, Sanofi India, Shriram Finance, TTK Prestige.
Results After Market Hours On Thursday:
Adani Energy Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 47% at Rs 5,379 crore versus Rs 3,664 crore.
Ebitda up 43% at Rs 2,244 crore versus Rs 1,574 crore.
Ebitda margin at 41.7% versus 42.9%.
Net loss at Rs 1,190 crore versus profit of Rs 182 crore.
Net loss led by exceptional item of Rs 1,506 crore in current quarter.
Tech Mahindra Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 1% to Rs.13,005 crore versus Rs. 12,871 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 12,966 crore).
Ebit up 16.9% to Rs. 1105 crore versus Rs.946 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1044 crore)
Ebit margin at 8.5% versus 7.3% (Bloomberg est. 8.1%).
Net profit up 28.7% to Rs.851 crore versus vs 661 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 873 crore).
AU Small Finance Bank Q1 FY25 (Standalone, YoY)
NII up 54% at Rs 1,921 crore versus 1,246 crore.
Net profit up 30% at Rs 502.57 crore versus Rs 386.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 484 crore).
GNPA at 1.78% versus 1.67% (QoQ).
NNPA 0.63% versus 0.55% (QoQ).
Jupiter Wagons Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.8% at Rs 880 crore versus Rs 753 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 705 crore).
Ebitda margin at 15.53% versus 12.85%.
Ebitda up 41.2% at Rs 137 crore versus Rs 97 crore.
Net profit up 46.2% at Rs 92 crore versus Rs 63 crore (Bloomberg estimate 84 crore).
Cyient Q1 FY25 (Consolidated QoQ)
Revenue down 9.9% at Rs 1,676 crore versus Rs 1,861 crore.
EBIT margin at 11.9% versus 14.4%.
EBIT down 25.7% at Rs 199 crore versus Rs 268 crore.
Net profit down 25.03% at Rs 148 crore versus Rs 197 crore.
Ramco Cements Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 6.8% at Rs 2,094 crore versus Rs 2,247 crore.
Ebitda down 6.8% at Rs 320 crore versus Rs 343 crore.
Margin flat at 15.3%.
Net profit down 50.8% at Rs 37 crore versus Rs 74 crore.
Mahanagar Gas Q1 FY25 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 1.5% to Rs 1,590 crore versus Rs 1,567 crore.
Ebitda rose 6.3% to Rs 418 crore versus Rs 394 crore.
Ebitda margin at 26.3% versus 25.1%.
Net profit up 7.4% to Rs 285 crore versus Rs 265 crore.
Motilal Oswal Q1 FY25 (YoY)
Total income up 66.7% at Rs 1,531 crore versus Rs 918 crore.
Net profit up 80.7% at Rs 519 crore versus Rs 287 crore.
United Breweries Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.8% at Rs 2,475 crore versus Rs 2,275 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,631 crore).
Ebitda up 27.9% at Rs 285 crore versus Rs 223 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 285 crore).
Ebitda margin at 11.5% versus 9.8% (Bloomberg estimate 10.8%).
Net profit up 27.5% at Rs 173 crore versus Rs 136 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 179 crore).
DLF Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 4% at RS 1,362 crore versus Rs 1,423 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,474 crore).
Ebitda down 42.3% at Rs 229 crore versus Rs 396 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 501 crore).
Ebitda margin at 16.8% versus 27.8% (Bloomberg estimate 34%).
Net profit up 22.5% at Rs 645 crore versus Rs 526 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 682 crore).
Glenmark Life Sciences Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.8% at Rs 589 crore versus Rs 578 crore.
Ebitda down 17.4% at Rs 159 crore versus Rs 193 crore.
Ebitda margin at 27.1% versus 33.4%.
Net profit down 17.7% at Rs 111 crore versus Rs 135 crore.