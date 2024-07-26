Stocks To Watch: Cipla, IndiGo, Sanstar, Mankind Pharma, Tech Mahindra, SJVN, Texmaco Rail

Cipla Ltd., IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., SJVN Ltd., Sanstar Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd. and Texmaco Rail and Engineering Ltd. will be in focus on Thursday.

IndusInd Bank is set to reveal its earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Meanwhile, shares of Adani Energy and Tech Mahindra are expected to fluctuate based on investor sentiment after their quarterly result announcement on Thursday.

SJVN has received a huge order worth Rs 13,497 crore from the Government of Mizoram to complete a pumped storage project.

Mankind Pharma is set to buy Bharat Serums and Vaccines for Rs 13,630 crore. The transaction is expected to close within 3-4 months, and Texmaco has approved the acquisition of Jindal Rail Infrastructure from JITF Urban Infrastructure Service for an aggregate consideration amount of Rs 465 crore.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 30 points or 0.12% higher at 24,482.00 as of 06:58 a.m.

Benchmark equity indices ended with little change as shares of Tata Motors Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. helped them erase losses after a lower open.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 7.40 points, or 0.03%, lower at 24,406.10, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 109.09 points, or 0.14%, down at 80,039.80.

Monthly expiry and a strong put base at 24,400 aided Nifty's recovery, said analysts, adding that it barely held onto its 20-DMA. A close below it would confirm a near-term downtrend, potentially falling to 23,800, they said.

The Bank Nifty settled on a negative note on Thursday at 50,889, after Axis Bank Ltd. announced poorer-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

As long as the index holds below 51,100, weakness is likely to continue, said analysts. On the downside, 50,500 and 50,000 will act as support levels, they said.