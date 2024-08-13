NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsStockHolding Names Atul Saxena As New Managing Director And Chief Executive Officer
StockHolding Names Atul Saxena As New Managing Director And Chief Executive Officer

13 Aug 2024, 11:09 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source:&nbsp;&nbsp;<strong><strong>StockHolding Corporation website</strong></strong></p><p>(Representative image of the company providing a demat account)</p></div>
Source:  StockHolding Corporation website

(Representative image of the company providing a demat account)

StockHolding Corporation of India Ltd., a subsidiary of the government-owned IFCI Ltd., announced on Tuesday that Atul Saxena has been appointed as the managing director and chief executive officer.

According to SHCIL's statement, his appointment will take effect on Aug. 5, 2024.

As the Managing Director of IFCI Infrastructure Development Ltd., Saxena successfully navigated the company through the difficult period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More recently, he held the position of Chief General Manager and was a Principal Officer at IFCI Ltd.

