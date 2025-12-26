Stock Picks Today: Adani Ports, JSPL, Kotak Mahindra Bank And More On Brokerages’ Radar

A host of global and domestic brokerages have released fresh views on Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd., Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Castrol India Ltd., Lupin Ltd. and Lenskart Ltd. ahead of Friday's session.

They have also shared their outlook on the ports, steel, banking, FMCG and consumer sectors, alongside broader cross-sector trends.