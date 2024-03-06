Stock Of The Day: Mahanagar Gas Faces Margin Risk—Analyst View, Key Levels To Watch

Indian oil minister at a recent industry event said that the government is willing to take measures to ensure that the full benefit of gas reforms is passed on to end-consumers.

This has raised concerns about pressure on margins of city gas distributor company like Mahanagar Gas Ltd., according to analysts.

Shares of the company tumbled 9.44% to Rs 1,417.55 per share on Wednesday, compared to 0.29% loss on the Nifty 50 as of 09:34 a.m. The stock has gained 1.94% in the past month and 58.6% in the past year.