Stock Of The Day: HDFC Bank Deposit Rise In Q4—Key Levels

Private lender HDFC Bank Ltd.'s fourth-quarter update provisional figures showed growth in deposits and current account savings account ratio.

Deposits grew 7.5% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 23.8 lakh crore in the quarter ended March 31, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. While gross advances rose 1.6% sequentially to Rs 25 lakh crore, the filing showed.

The lender's CASA witnessed growth of 8.8% QoQ, contributing to an improved ratio of 38.2%, compared to the previous quarter's 37.7%.

Shares of the bank rose 2.97% before paring gains to trade 2% higher at 10:27 a.m., compared to a 0.67% rise in the Nifty Bank.

The stock has fallen 8.60% over the past year.